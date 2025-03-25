Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the fifth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. Ahead of the clash here, we will take a look at players to watch out for this clash. Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch GT vs PBKS Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Shreyas Iyer is set to captain the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He was captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the previous IPL edition and led them to the title.

Arshdeep Singh has been the backbone of Punjab Kings' bowling. He debuted in 2019 and has taken 76 wickets in 65 matches since then.

He was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2018, He was however let go by KKR ahead of the 2022 IPL Auction. Gujarat Titans took him in their first season and was later given captaincy after Hardik Pandya's exit from the team.

Jos Buttler, has an important background in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having been a part of Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, and now he will play for Gujarat Titans in the 2025 season.

Rashid Khan is the highest wicket-taker in T20 history with 634 wickets before Indian Premier League 2025, Rashid’s deceptive googly makes him a nightmare for batters. His IPL record is equally outstanding, with 149 wickets at an economy under 7 before the 2025 season.