Kuala Lumpur, Oct 22 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey has requested his counterpart in the Malaysian FA to restart the once-popular Merdeka Cup in which the Indian team had finished runners-up twice.

Chaubey, who took over as the president of the AIFF earlier this year, said the Malaysian football federation, which used to the organise the tournament, is working on restarting it next year.

The Malaysian football apex body is headed by Dato Haji Hamidin bin Haji Mohd. Amin.

"Malaysia FA president told me that his organisation is working to restart the tournament, most probably next year. If it happens he said he will surely invite India to take part in the tournament," Chaubey told PTI.

"He said he will try to hold the tournament during FIFA window in September-October. It's a big honour for India because our country has historical connection with Merdeka Cup and we have done well in the tournament.

"Our national team will also get another platform to compete with strong teams of Asia, to play more competitive international matches. It's a positive development for us," Chaubey added.

The invitational tournament, which was held to celebrate the country's Independence Day, was last organised in 2013. India had finished runners-up way back in 1959 and 1964, losing to the hosts and Burma in the two finals.

The tournament was started in 1957.

Chaubey and AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran met with Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa on Friday at the AFC House here, and held discussions that revolved around the growth of the sport in India.

"The #MerdekaCup had created so many opportunities for #IndianFootbal in the past. My request to restart this tournament & have INDIA as one of the invitee participants was warmly greeted by FA Malaysia President Dato Haji Hamidin bin Haji Mohd. Amin," Chaubey tweeted earlier in the day.

Former India goalkeeper Chaubey was elected the new president of the AIFF in September, a week after world soccer's governing body FIFA lifted the ban imposed on it for undue third-party influence.

