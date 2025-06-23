Sports News | Chawla, Gupta Book Knockout Berths

Reigning IBSF champion Kamal Chawla powered into the pre-quarterfinals with an all-win record from his group in the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship here on Monday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 23, 2025 07:22 PM IST
Sports News | Chawla, Gupta Book Knockout Berths

Colombo, Jun 23 (PTI) Reigning IBSF champion Kamal Chawla powered into the pre-quarterfinals with an all-win record from his group in the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship here on Monday.

In his third and final Group ‘C' match, the Indian ace outclassed Ming Wa Man of Hong Kong 4-0.

Chawla had beaten Sri Lanka's Thiyagarajah Thanjeewan, also by a similar margin, in a late-night match on Sunday.

Later, national champion Paras Gupta joined Chawla in the last-16 stage. Pushpender Singh, the third Indian in the fray, however, failed to make the cut.

Chawla had runs of 39 (first frame), 35 (third) and 43 in the fourth to top the group for the loss of just one frame.

Faced with a must-win situation in his final Group ‘D' match, Gupta held his nerve under pressure in the deciding frame against Qatar's Mohanna Al Obaidli.

The 29-year-old, who led 3-1 at one stage, suffered mid-match blues to give his opponent a look-in.

But before much damage could be done, he capitalised on Obaidli's error by making a gritty match-winning break of 32 to advance to the knockouts.

Results: Group A: Awais Ullah Munir (Pak) beat Pushpender Singh (Ind) 4-2 (1-51 (37), 47-0, 66-0, 10-46, 34-21, 33-21).

Group C: Kamal Chawla (Ind) beat Ming Wa Man (HK) 4-0 (53 (39) -0, 41-18, 74 (35) -20, 43 (43) -1); Kamal (Ind) beat Thiyagarajah Thanjeewan (SL) 4-0 (47 (42) -0, 40-0, 40 (37) -2, 32 (31) -21).

Group D: Paras Gupta (Ind) beat Mohanna Al Obaidli (Qat) 4-3 (32-24, 70 (38)-0, 23-53, 50 (50) -19; 19-58, 35-55, 52 (32) -8); Saochetapheam Lon (Cbda) beat Gupta 4-3 (0-34, 15-36, 16-40 (30), 50-41, 1-0, 43-8, 35-10).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

