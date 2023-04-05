London [United Kingdom], April 5 (ANI): Chelsea and Liverpool played out a fourth consecutive goalless draw in all competitions on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

It was a fixture that was bound for someone to walk out with three points considering both teams are stuck in the present scenario. However, even with the presence of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Kai Havertz and Joao Felix was insufficient to end their goalless string of results.

The attacking intent was there from the first whistle but in the end, both teams had nothing to show on the scoreline. Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga and Liverpool's Alisson Becker pulled out some crucial saves to keep the scoreline on level terms.

Throughout the game, Chelsea possessed more attacking intent. Kovacic had the opportunity to open the scoreline in the opening five minutes of the game but he was denied by Konate who cleared the ball before it could get past the goal line.

Chelsea came back in the eleventh minute once again in pursuit of a goal but Alisson stood tall and denied Havertz to keep the scoreline at bay. In the 23rd minute, Chelsea thought they had the lead through Reece James but the offside flag went up and the entire Stamford Bridge once again fell into the abyss of silence.

Liverpool had a few chances in the final minutes to score against the flow of the game but Kepa wasn't in the mood to allow the visitors to undo all their hard work in the first half.

Five minutes into the second half Kai Havertz once again broke through Liverpool's defensive line, Alisson initially made the save but the ball ricocheted off the German attacker and ended up in the back of the net.

However, the replay revealed that the ball ricocheted off Havertz's hand and ended up in the back of the net. VAR intervened and restored the parity in the scoreline.

Both teams started to run out of time but their dream of securing the lead never became a reality. The match ended with a scoreline of 0-0. Even with a point Chelsea still lies in the bottom half of the table, while Liverpool ended the night in eighth position. (ANI)

