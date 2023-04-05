In the ninth game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at their own home turf, Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The match starts at 7.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss is at 7 PM IST. Coming to the match analysis for both the teams, for KKR, their starting match did not go well after losing the opening game by seven runs, in a game that marred by rain. The team is also playing without their regular skipper and batter Shreyas Iyer, who is out of the IPL due to an injury, and, hence, they are on the hunt for a batter who can fill in Iyer’s shoes. Big Blow to RCB! Batter Rajat Patidar Ruled Out of IPL 2023 After Sustaining Achilles’ Heel Injury.

Meanwhile, RCB, on the other hand, were simply phenomenal in their opening game that they won against Mumbai Indians (MI). Their batting department is doing well considering the rich vein of form shown by captain Faf Du Plessis and batter Virat Kohli while opening the batting during the game against MI. Their bowlers also did a fantastic job as they managed to restrict the opposition batsmen and come the match against KKR, they will be aiming to repeat their plan.

RCB were dealt a big blow in their last game as pacer Reece Topley became injured while fielding and got ruled out of the competition. However, come the game against KKR, a confident RCB side will be aiming to do a repeat performance while a resurgent KKR unit will look to bounce back and open their account in the on-going competition.

KKR vs RCB Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders and Bangalore Royal Challengers played against each other 30 times with the former winning 16 time and the latter emerging triumphant 14 times.

KKR vs RCB Match Number 9 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Andre Russell (KKR)

Sunil Narine (KKR)

Tim Southee (KKR)

Faf Du Plessis (RCB)

Virat Kohli (RCB)

KKR vs RCB Match Number 9 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Number 9 will be played at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium, in Kolkata on April 06 (Thursday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Bizarre! David Warner Survives After Ball Hits Stump but Bails Don't Dislodge During DC vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

KKR vs RCB Match Number 9 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Kolkata: N Jagadeesan (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

