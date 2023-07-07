London [UK], July 7 (ANI): Chelsea's newly appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino defined the importance of the upcoming pre-season tour as he continues to build a relationship with the players and instil his tactics and game approach among the player.

In a recent interview with the club's website, Pochettino went on to describe the importance and the opportunities that the USA tour offers them as a unit.

"Now we must provide the players with the best tools for them to grow, feel better, and start the pre-season in perfect condition. Together, we are going to be in a perfect situation to work and develop the way we want to apply ourselves on the pitch," Pochettino said to the club's official website.

He also went on to stress the importance of building a relationship within the club and creating an atmosphere of togetherness that reflects care for the club as well as the fans. Pochettino further went on to assert that he wants his players to be involved and fight for the badge that is embedded in the jersey.

"I know very well that we need to build this relationship. We hope we can create as soon as possible this good feeling, but I know very well we need to create this good feeling around the signals the team sends to them," Pochettino added.

"We need to be team that shows togetherness, cares about the club, cares about the fans, and that fights until the end for the badge. That's the most important thing. The fans need to feel that all the players involved in the game are going to die for the club. That is the most important thing to create this good feeling and for sure feel proud of each other," Pochettino signed off.

One month ago, Chelsea Football Club announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino for the 2023-24 season. This marked the end of the reign of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard's tenure as the caretaker manager.

It's been a week since Pochettino arrived at Stamford Bridge and started to work for the upcoming season. The Blues will play their first game of the USA pre-season tour against Wrexham on July 19. (ANI)

