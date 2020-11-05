London, Nov 5 (AP) Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says midfielder Kai Havertz has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Lampard says the German is undergoing a period of self-isolation.

Havertz is now likely to miss Germany's three upcoming games during the international break.

The Germans play the Czech Republic in a friendly next week, followed by Nations League group games against Ukraine and Spain. AP

