Virat Kohli celebrates his birthday today and the ongoing year has been special to him on so many levels. Besides RCB qualifying in the playoffs at IPL 2020, the cricketer is also looking forward to welcoming his first child with wifey, Anushka Sharma. Virat's on-field talent is unmatched and while that's a topic that we discuss almost every day, today let's talk about his dapper outings that deserve equal attention. Virat's a smart dresser and his appearances reflect his confident persona. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Look Super Hot in Tux and Thigh-High Slit Dress and It Is the Perfect 2020 Vibe We Were Looking For.

Virat Kohli's fashion outings aren't restricted to his formal affair. His ethnic ones are equally admirable. While his appearances with Anushka Sharma on the red carpet have been our personal favourites, we have admired the way he styles himself for festive parties or simply while celebrating festivals at home. From looking dashing in suits to charming in sherwanis, Virat's amazing taste in fashion has often 'bowled' us over and the more we discuss it, the more appealing they come across. Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy, Sania Mirza's Reaction Is All of Us.

As the soon-to-be-daddy gets ready to celebrate his birthday in UAE this year, we take a look at his fashion extravaganza, one picture at a time.

Dapper in Ethnic

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

White on White Never Fails to Mesmerise

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That Handsome Man in Black

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sajh Dhaj Ke Tashan Mein Rehna!

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Eye Candy Then, Eye Candy Now

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Semi-Formal Avatar that's Like a Treat for Your Eyes

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dapper Can't Get Better than This

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion should be a rather important part of someone who's married to Bollywood's A-lister. And Virat, well, he manages to score a century on that front. We hope the skipper has a great and exciting year ahead and here's raising a toast to his fashionable self.

Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli!

