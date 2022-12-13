Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) The Freshworks Chennai Marathon will be held here on January 8, 2023 and is expected to witness the participation of over 20,000 competitors, the organisers said on Tuesday.

According to V P Senthil Kumar, Race Director, Chennai Marathon 2023 powered by Chennai Runners, the 11th edition of the event will comprise four events for men and women including, a full marathon (42.195 Km) - the flagship race of the event, the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km), the half marathon (21.097 Km) and the 10 Km run.

"The Chennai Marathon promises to be bigger and better and is back in Chennai city to inspire the people and encourage social transformation for a better tomorrow. It now ranks among the most popular sporting events in India. The marathon has increased in scale, importance, and popularity and now regularly attracts participation from international athletes," he was quoted as saying in a press release.

The marathon is expected to witness the participation of over 20,000 competitors, corporate honchos, and thousands of running enthusiasts, he added.

For the first time in the event, 30 debutant runners with visual impairment, 50 blade runners and 50 wheelchair runners will be taking part.

Also, the marathon seeks to increase awareness of Type 1 diabetics and intends to raise funds for people with insulin needs thereby supporting monthly needs of Rs 12,000-18,000 towards their insulin expenses.

The organisers thanked the sponsors and the police department for their support in helping conduct the event.

Also, they said Chennai Marathon 2023 will be a zero-waste marathon and Urbaser Sumeet has been roped in as a partner for recycling and waste audits.

Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and Founder of Freshworks said, "Our decision to sponsor the event was led by our heart. My appeal to all start-ups is that the road to being successful involves hard work and effort similar to what it takes to participate in a marathon. I appeal to all start ups that you need to focus on your health and fitness and for that you need to start with the Chennai Marathon."

