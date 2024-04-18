Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to an injury.

IPL in an official statement announced on Thursday that Conway ruled out IPL 2024 due to an injury while CSK added Richard Gleeson to the squad.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of PBKS vs MI T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1780874143824859196

The New Zealand batter, who represented CSK over the course of the last two IPL seasons, played 23 matches and scored 924 runs, which included 9 half-centuries and a highest score of 92 not out.

Also Read | Ahead of Olympics, Outcry Grows over Water Pollution.

Conway was already expected to miss the first half due to surgery on his injured thumb. The left-handed batter was a key architect of CSK's title success last year, scoring 672 runs in 15 innings and averaging an incredible 51.69.

CSK signed England fast bowler Richard Gleeson to the squad for the remainder of the IPL 2024.

"Gleeson has represented England in 6 T20Is and has 9 wickets against his name. Additionally, Gleeson has played 90 T20s and picked 101 T20 wickets. He will join CSK for his reserve price of INR 50 Lac," the statement further read.

In his debut T20I, he picked up a three-wicket haul against India which included the scalps of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant.

The right-arm pacer has taken over 100 wickets in T20s, including a five-wicket haul. He has also taken 143 wickets in first-class cricket.

Meanwhile, CSK sit at the third position in the points table with four wins in 6 matches, claiming 8 points. The five-time champions will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next IPL match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)