Valencia, Apr 15 (PTI) Rivaan Dev Preetham, the only Indian to have won a race in the history of FIA Motorsport Games, finished P11 in the second round of the Champions of the Future Academy Programme here.

Rivaan logged a poor qualifying time due to a strategy that did not work but managed a creditable finish in the first final after a forgettable P21 and P27 in the heats.

The 11-year-old bounced back as he qualified fifth among 37 competitors from around the world and finishing P5 in the second heat. He went on to post another top-15 result, finishing 11th in the second final, for a satisfying outing in round 2 where he garnered 22 points.

Rivaan clocked a best lap of 1 minute and 02.442 seconds.

Rivaan will return from Spain on Wednesday to begin his preparations for the Meco Meritus Cup. A Grade 6 student of Lady Andal House of Children in Chennai who won two national titles in 2023 and 2024, Rivaan is eyeing a hat-trick this year.

In 2024, he put up an admirable show at the World Motorsports Games where he won a race and a heat before finishing eighth overall in the Karting Mini class among participants from over 40 countries.

