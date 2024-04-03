Chennai, Apr 3: Chennaiyin FC have entered into a strategic partnership with English Championship side Norwich City FC to foster mutual growth, innovation, and football collaboration. Both clubs signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday here and the deal is expected to bring in a wealth of experience, expertise, and unique footballing philosophies, along with the knowledge exchange, technical expertise, coaching methodologies, and player development strategies. ISL 2023–24: Diego Mauricio’s Brace Seals 3–1 Win for Odisha FC Against Punjab FC.

Commenting on the partnership, CFC vice-president Ekansh Gupta stated, "We are delighted to unveil our collaboration with Norwich City. Let me be clear: this is far from a mere marketing ploy. "We anticipate significant advancements for our developmental teams through this partnership. I am confident that we can assist Norwich City in achieving their aim of establishing a presence within the Indian sports ecosystem."

With this tie-up, CFC are eager to facilitate cultural exchange programs and collaborate on joint marketing initiatives to engage diverse audiences and promote the vision of both clubs, the club said in a statement. Norwich's technical expertise and involvement in workshops and seminars are expected to play an important role in enhancing the coaching standards and methodologies at CFC.

Also, active participation in youth development programs, including talent identification processes and coaching clinics, is further expected to strengthen the partnership's impact. Under this agreement, the two clubs are also expected to engage in periodic friendly games and training camps.

Norwich's Commercial Director Sam Jeffery remarked, "This is an extremely exciting moment for Norwich City as we enter into our partnership with Chennaiyin FC and, with it, the Indian football market.

"India has the fastest growing sports economy in the world, and football is the fastest growing participation sport here too. "We believe there's significant commercial opportunity in this fantastic part of the world, and we're really excited to build a mutually beneficial and culturally authentic collaboration with our friends at Chennaiyin FC."

Norwich are a two-time winner of the English League Cup, besides finishing third during the 1992-93 season of the FA Premier League (now EPL). They are currently playing in the EFL Championship and placed sixth in the league table, having previously won the title in 2018-19 and 2020-21. As for CFC, they are placed ninth in the ongoing ISL season, having won the title in two instances (2015 and 2017-18).

