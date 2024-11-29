Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to continue their impressive run at home when they take on Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Jamshedpur FC in their previous game, as they sit second on the ISL table with five wins and two draws.

As for Chennaiyin, they are coming off a 0-3 loss to Kerala Blasters, as they are presently placed seventh with 12 points, courtesy of three victories and the same number of draws.

MBSG are currently unbeaten in their previous five home ISL matches, winning four and drawing the other. However, their previous home loss in an ISL league match came versus CFC in March, losing 2-3.

CFC have won in each of their two encounters versus Mohun Bagan at the latter's home, netting multiple goals on both occasions.

Furthermore, Chennaiyin are the only side MBSG are yet to beat in a home ISL match.

Overall, the Mariners and Marina Machans have squared off on eight instances in the ISL, with the former winning three times, while the latter has won two, whereas the remaining three fixtures were drawn.

Ahead of the match, Mohun Bagan head coach Jose Molina explained the wingers' role and how they are utilised to breach the opponents' defence.

“We try to use the full width of the pitch. We like to keep the wingers open. If they come in, then the full-backs can attack,” Molina said.

“We have really good wingers who are fast, really good in one-on-one situations and also powerful. They can score goals too. So, they are really important players.”

Chennaiyin FC boss Owen Coyle recognised the opposition's strength but also backed his players to go all the way to take home the three points.

“It will be a big game for us. Mohun Bagan have a huge budget and a great team,” Coyle said.

“But, we have shown we can go to big arenas and win games. It will be our seventh game on the road, and huge credit to the players for what they have done so far.”

Match starts at 7.30 pm IST.

