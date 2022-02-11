Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC has parted ways with head coach Bozidar Bandovic following their 0-5 defeat to FC Goa in the ongoing edition of the league.

Assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha will take over in the interim, Chennaiyin FC said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs HFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

The defeat to FC Goa on Wednesday is the heaviest loss endured by the club in it's history, it said.

CFC is currently at the eighth spot with 19 points in the standings and the club's chances of reaching the knockout phase have taken a beating.

Also Read | Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

"Over the years, we've lost and won. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch. And for now, we have full confidence in Sabir to see the season through," co-owner Vita Dani said in the statement.

Montenegro's Bandovic was in charge of the first team for 16 matches — winning five, drawing four and losing seven.

The team lost three of its last five games while winning one and drawing the other.

Bandovic took over from Czaba Laszlo who was CFC's head coach in the previous season of ISL. He had been roped in 2021 ahead of the ISL 2021-22 season on a one-year contract.

Former India international Pasha, who will take over in the interim, has served as the assistant coach to the first team since 2016.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)