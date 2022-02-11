After a heartbreaking loss against ATK Mohun Bagan, Hyderabad FC is all set to lock horns with Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2022 match. The game will be held at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim and will have a start time of 07.30 pm IST. In this article, we shall talk about live streaming and online telecast details. But for now, let's have a look at the preview of the game. So both teams enter the game with a contrasting fortune. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Hyderabad FC walks into the game with a 3-1 loss. Bengaluru FC who looks lacklustre suddenly went on a winning spree. A few games ago, the team was placed on number seven of the points table but owing to their recent wins, Sunil Chhetri's men have climbed on number three. Their recent win came in against Jamshedpur FC where they won 3-1. Prior to that, they won against Kerala Blasters FC. These wins led to a huge shuffle into the points table. The match is said to be quite an interesting one as it's a battle between Sunil Chhetri and Bartholomew Ogbeche. A win here for Hyderabad FC will simply put Joy Gabriel's men on their best-ever scores in the league games. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The match will take place on February 11, 2022 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the BFC vs HFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2022 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).