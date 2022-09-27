Chennai, Sep 27 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday announced the signing of talented Kerala winger Prasanth K on a one-year deal for the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 25-year-old Kozhikode-born player will be joining the Marina Machans after spending five years at Kerala Blasters FC.

Prasanth has made 76 appearances so far in his professional career and has three goals and as many assists to his name. In 2017, he made his professional debut with Chennai City in the I-league after being after being loaned out by Kerala Blasters.

"I'm truly happy and overwhelmed to be a part of this club. I am here to give my 100 per cent and raise the bar," Prasanth said in a release issued by the club.

A product of the AIFF Elite Academy, Prasanth has also represented India at U-17 and U-20 levels. In the 2021-22 season, he recorded one goal and one assist in 324 minutes of football.

The two-time champions, Chennaiyin FC will kickstart their campaign against ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata on October 10.

