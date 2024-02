Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)[India], February 3 (ANI): Chile's Matias Dominguez created history with his sensational second round of 12-under 59 at Pre-Qualifying III of the PGTI Qualifying School 2024 being held at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur.

The 31-year-old Matias Dominguez (68-59) won Pre-Q III with a handsome six-stroke margin after he totalled 15-under 127 as a result of his 59 on Saturday.

Even though Preferred Lie was in application during Pre-Q III, Matias' round of 59 featuring an eagle and 10 birdies was a landmark moment in PGTI history as it happened to be the lowest number ever recorded on the tour.

The only previous instance of a 12-under score on the PGTI is Anirban Lahiri's 12-under 60 shot at the BILT Open 2011 held at Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida.

From a total field of 132 in Pre-Qualifying III, the top 30 players advanced to the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was declared at one-over 143.

Santiago-based Matias Dominguez, placed tied fifth and two off the lead after round one, holed his bunker shot for a birdie on the third hole to set the ball rolling on day two. Dominguez, who has been a regular on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica in recent times, accumulated birdies on the next three holes to make it four birdies in a row thanks to his outstanding tee shots.

Matias, making his first trip to India, gained further momentum with his chip-in from 15 yards for eagle on the par-5 ninth. He had a stroke of luck on the ninth as his tee shot found the trees but rebounded and bounced back on the fairway.

After being six-under at the turn, a combination of excellent tee shots, approach shots and wedge play saw Dominguez add six more birdies to his card on the back-nine as he registered the magical number of 59.

Matias, who turned pro in 2021, said, "I've been playing well so I just told myself to keep it simple today and look to create as many birdie chances as possible. My first birdie on the third where I holed it from the bunker really kickstarted my round as it gave me a lot of confidence. I would say the birdie on the third was the highlight of my round. I realized I was quite well-placed after being six-under at the turn because I knew the back-nine provided many more scoring opportunities that could help me go really low.

"It's great to know that this is a record score on the PGTI. It gives me the momentum going into the Final Stage. I would like to thank my friends and fellow professionals Matias Calderon, also from Chile and Italian Federico Zucchetti for having advised me to appear at the PGTI Q School," added Dominguez.Czechia's Stepan Danek (67-66) took the runner-up spot at nine-under 133 following his second round of five-under 66.

Nepal's Niraj Tamang (68-66) too fired a last round of 66 to finish third at eight-under 134.

Amateur Rachit Mankoti made a hole-in-one on the 14th during his round of 73. However, he missed the cut for the Final Stage as he totalled four over 146.

A total of 71 players progressed from the Pre-Qualifying Stage. They will join another 54 players in the Final Stage where the total field will consist of 125 players. The Final Stage will be held from February 6 - 9 at the same venue, Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur. (ANI)

