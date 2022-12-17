London, Dec 17 (AP) Chinese tennis player Baoluo Zheng has been banned for nine months after admitting that he attempted to fix a match, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.

“The 21-year-old player approached an opponent and offered money in return for deliberately losing a match at a tournament in Egypt in October 2022,” the agency said in a statement.

Also Read | Pakistan vs England 3rd Test 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of PAK vs ENG Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Baoluo, whose career-high ranking is No. 525 in doubles, was also fined $5,000 though $2,000 is suspended.

He was provisionally suspended on Oct. 27 after having played in a tournament in Sharm El Sheikh.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Day 4 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs BAN Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

The ITIA said the case was handled under an “agreed sanction” framework, allowing for a sanction to be handed down “upon admission of guilt, without the need for a hearing.”

The agency said Baoluo admitted to violating three sections of the sport's anti-corruption rules. The suspension extends to July 26. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)