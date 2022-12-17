After two back-to-back thrilling Test matches and a historic series win for England at Multan, the focus now shifts to Karachi where the third test of the ongoing three-match series between Pakistan (PAK) and England (ENG) is scheduled to begin from 16 December. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the action-packed third test, with a starting time set up 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). England pulled-off an epic 26 run win on the final day of the second test, to seal the series by 2-0. Although Pakistan are now almost out of the World Test Championships, they will try to hold on to some respect by avoiding whitewash. Azhar Ali Announces Retirement from International Cricket, to Quit After Pakistan vs England 3rd Test in Karachi.

England have continued to play their revolutionary style of aggressive cricket in both the Tests. In both Tests at one point England’s approach seemed foolishly stubborn as Pakistan seemingly cruised towards a win. But in both Test some interesting field sets, some inspired fielding and outstanding bowling from the England pacers James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood has helped them come back into the game and also win it in the end. The genius of England skipper Ben Stokes fetched visitors a result that nobody could have envisioned on the batting friendly surfaces of Pakistan.

For Pakistan, Azhar Ali have decided to retire after this Test. Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel were the only shining stars for them in the last game and they will want them to continue the good performance. While England will look forward to rest some key players including James Anderson and give some gametime to youngsters like Rehan Ahmed. PSL 2023 Full Squads: Check Players List of Each Team After Pakistan Super League Draft

When is Pakistan vs England 3rd Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan vs England 2nd Test will be played at National Stadium in Karachi starting from 17 December 2022 (Saturday). The PAK vs ENG test match has a scheduled time of 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Pakistan vs England 3rd Test 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs ENG 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network Channels to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match Live Telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch the test match on PTV Sports.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs England 3rd Test 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs ENG Test series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 3rd test 2022 online.

