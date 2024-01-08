Auckland (New Zealand), Jan 8 (AP) Chris Eubanks struggled with a muscle injury before being eliminated from the ATP Auckland Classic in the first round on Monday.

Fifth-seeded Eubanks needed court-side treatment for a glute muscle injury and lost 7-6 (5), 6-2 to Botic van der Zandschulp.

Also Read | South Africa Wicket-Keeper Batsman Heinrich Klaasen Hangs Up Test Gloves, Announces Retirement From the Longest Form of Cricket.

It is not yet clear whether the injury will impact Eubank's Australian Open campaign which begins Sunday in Melbourne.

The big-serving American indicated he was in trouble late in the first set and called for the tour trainer. He received treatment between sets and elected to play out the match. But he looked limited at times and unable to run at full stretch.

Also Read | IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023-24: Kim Garth Reflects on Match-Winning Spell, Says 'Tried To Learn the Best From Those Conditions'.

Van der Zandschulp converted his third break point in the second game of the second set to lead 2-1 and broke again at 5-2 to take the match at his first opportunity.

"I'm pretty happy with my performance. I think I played a decent level overall,” van der Zandschulp said. “Chris is serving amazing and you have to keep up every time. If you don't pay attention for just a couple of seconds you can be broken and it's tough to break him.”

Earlier Monday, Daniel Altmeier beat American Marcos Giron 7-6 (5), 6-2 and Luca van Assche beat JJ Wolf 6-4, 6-2.

French veteran Gael Monfils also was beaten in the first round, losing 6-2, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4) to Fabian Marozsan of Hungary.

The 37-year-old Monfils at times looked near exhaustion in the latter part of the match, slumping over a chair between points as the match dragged on against an opponent 13 years younger. Yet, he kept coming back to win clutch points.

He served for the match at 5-4 in the second set but Marozsan saved and rallied to win the match in the final tie-breaker.

Monfils spent all of the last week court-side in Auckland, following his wife Elina Svitolina as she reached the final of the women's Auckland Classic before losing in three sets to defending champion Coco Gauff. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)