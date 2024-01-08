Johannesburg, January 8: South Africa wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen announced on Monday that he will be retiring from Test cricket. Klassen steps away from the format after featuring in four Tests for South Africa between 2019 and 2023. AB de Villiers Blames T20 Cricket for Short India vs South Africa Test Series, Says ‘Something Has To Change’.

He is the second South Africa player to retire from Test cricket after Dean Elgar ended his career in the longer format after the New Year's Test against India at Cape Town last week. Klassen made his Test debut in India and went on to represent the country in Australia and twice played against the West Indies last summer, amassing 104 runs.

He also played 85 first-class matches where he amassed 5347 runs at an average of 46.09, including 12 hundreds and a career-best knock of 292 for the Momentum Multiply Titans in the CSA 4-Day Series.

“After a few sleepless nights wondering if I am making the right decision, I have decided to retire from red-ball cricket. It’s a difficult decision that I have made because it is by far my favourite format of the game.”

"The battles that I faced on and off the field have made me the cricketer I am today. It has been a great journey and I am glad I could have represented my country. My baggy Test cap is the most precious cap I have ever been handed."

"Thanks to everyone that has played a part in my red-ball career and shaped me into the cricketer I am today. But for now a new challenge awaits and I am looking forward to it,” said Klassen in a statement.

South Africa are scheduled to play seven more Tests, but Klassen will now not be available for selection in matches against West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. South Africa Great Makhaya Ntini Sings ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein’ for CSK Fans During Interaction With Ravichandran Ashwin, Video Goes Viral.

"It is tough to see a player of Heinrich's calibre step away from red-ball cricket, but we respect his decision. We look forward to seeing him excel in the white-ball arena and continue to make valuable contributions to South African cricket in the years ahead," said Enoch Nkwe, Cricket South Africa’s Director of Cricket.

