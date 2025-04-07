Mohali (Punjab)[India], April 7 (ANI): Defending Champions Punjab FC (PFC) has announced its 22-member squad for the Dream Sports Championship Nationals Finals that will be played from April 8-15 at Goa. PFC are drawn in Group B along with Football 4 Change from Manipur, Goan side SESA Football Academy and English Championship side Norwich City FC.
Punjab FC beat East Bengal 1-0 in the 2024 finals at Cooperage Stadium with Arshvir Singh scoring the winning goal.
Also Read | IPL 2025: SRH Head Coach Daniel Vettori Admits Concerns After Fourth Straight Defeat With Seven-Wicket Loss Against GT, Says 'Haven't Assess and Respect the Conditions'.
Punjab FC will be coached by Head Coach Ramesh Gangaram Bista and will include three junior internationals in the form of Vishal Yadav, Karish Soram and Usham Thoungamba Singh. Vishal also made his ISL debut this season, becoming the third youngest player in ISL history to make his debut.
Punjab FC qualified for the National Finals after topping Group A of the Delhi qualifier in dominant fashion beating 90 Minutes Football Academy, Delhi 13-0 and Zinc Football Academy, Rajasthan 1-0. The finals will be played on April 15 between the winners of both the Groups. Group A consists of Reliance Foundation Young Champs, Chennaiyin FC, Dempo Sports Club and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
Also Read | CSK vs KKR Tickets: How To Buy Tickets for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium?.
Punjab FC Squad for the Dream Sports Championship National Finals 2025
Goalkeepers: Vishwajeet Yadav, Md. Salik Sabbah
Defenders: Thongram Rishikanta Singh, Satnam Singh, Sachitanand Huidrom, Karish Soram, Usham Thoungamba Singh, Arjun, Ashish Lohar, Suraj Murmu, Telem Nungsiba Singh, Zoramdinthara
Midfielders: Aniket Yadav, Samuel Onthanglen Haokip, Sayonba Moirangthem, Lalgousem Tuboi, Rongdamlen Thanga Chiru, Masud Ali
Forwards: Sameer, Vishal Yadav, Vikash Kisku, Subham Gurung
Support Staff
Head Coach: Ramesh Gangaram Bista
Goalkeeping Coach: Vinay Singh
Physiotherapist: Madhav Katara
S&C Coach: Ravinder Chauhan
Team Manager: Kaustuv Kashyap
Punjab FC Fixtures
April 8: versus SESA FA - 5:30 PM, Utorda
April 10: versus Football 4 Change - 5:30 PM, Benaulim
April 12: versus Norwich City FC - 5:30 PM, Utorda.(ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)