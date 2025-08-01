Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: Real Kashmir FC are gearing up to appear in their first Durand Cup 2025 match. The Snow Leopards are gearing up to clash with the Indian Navy FT, the warriors of the sea. The Real Kashmir vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 match will be the first game for both sides in the ongoing competition, and it will be a Group F affair. The sides will lock horns in the city of Imphal. Khalid Jamil Appointed As New India National Football Team Head Coach.

The Real Kashmir vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 match is also the second match of Group F. With the first one taking place between TRAU FC and Neroca FC, ending 1-1. Real Kashmir will be pumped up, eyeing for a victory in their Durand Cup 2025 campaign opener. They are the favourites in the entire group, having the strongest side, with a perfect balance in all sectors: defence, midfield, and attack, when compared to the other three.

Real Kashmir vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Real Kashmir vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 Date Friday, August 1 Time 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports 2 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Real Kashmir vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Real Kashmir vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, on Friday, August 1. The Real Kashmir vs Indian Navy FT match is organized to begin at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Real Kashmir vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Real Kashmir vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Durand Cup 2025, read below. Durand Cup 2025: Luka Majcen’s Late Strike Seals Historic 2–1 Victory for Diamond Harbour FC Against Mohammedan Sporting Club.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Real Kashmir vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 Match?

Sony LIV will be officially live-streaming the Durand Cup 2025 in India. So, fans looking for Real Kashmir vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website.

