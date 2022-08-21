Cincinnati [US], August 21 (ANI): The rivalry between Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and World No.1 Daniil Medvedev saw the Greek emerge a winner as the fourth seed advanced in the final of the Western and Southern Open final on Saturday.

Tsitsipas registered a stunning win against Medvedev 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-3 in the semifinals to cruise into the final of the Cincinnati Masters.

The Greek saved a set point in the first-set tie-break as he won its final three points to lead but quickly trailed behind 0-5 in the second thanks to some untimely double faults.

He dodged the bagel and then some, getting to 0/40 as Medvedev served at 5-3, but could not convert and instead took his momentum into the final set.

Tsitsipas claimed the lone break point of the final set in its sixth game, courtesy of a Medvedev double fault and closed out the match in two-hour, 23-minute.

"There were some difficult shots I had to play a bit more," ATP.com quoted Tsitsipas as saying.

"A few short balls I really took advantage of and came in. A lot of courageous serve and volleys approaches to the net that definitely gave me that great win today," Tsitsipas said of his measured game plan.

"I knew I had to sign up for a difficult task, third set, it wasn't going to be easy," Tsitsipas said post-match.

"He made it very physical and really demanding for me. I just took advantage of some of his missed first serves. I think I had a couple of opportunities where it seemed to be going towards my side," he further added.

"He (Medvedev) gave me a double fault on break point, which I think was a very important moment for me psychologically to give my best shot. I was a few games away and I was very calm and concentrated on every single task that was given to me," said Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas will face Borna Coric, a 6-3, 6-4 winner against Cameron Norrie, in Sunday's title match.

On the other hand, Borna Coric of Croatia didn't take long once he got on the court, cruising past Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 in just over 90 minutes to advance to his second Masters 1000 final. (ANI)

