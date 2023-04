Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Devon Conway, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane slammed quick half-centuries to guide CSK to an imposing 235 for four after being asked to bat.

Also Read | Archery World Cup 2023: India Ends Campaign With Four Medals after Men’s Recurve Team Bags Silver.

Dube (50 off 21) and Rahane (71 not out off 29) kept up the scoring rate, stitching 85 runs off just 32 balls to keep CSK's scoring rate high.

CSK top-order took most of the KKR bowlers to cleaners to pile up the big score.

Also Read | Highest Total of IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube Smash Half-Centuries As CSK Post 235/4 Against KKR.

Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (2/29 from 4 overs) was KKR's lone bright spot in the bowling department.

Chasing, KKR could manage 186 for eight in their 20 overs.

Jason Roy made a quickfire 26-ball 61, while Rinku Singh scored an unbeaten 33-ball 53 but it was not enough to chase down the mammoth target.

Maheesh Theekshana (2/32) and Tushar Deshpande (2/43) picked up two wickets each for CSK.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 235/4 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 71 not out, Devon Conway 56, Shivam Dube 50; Suyash Sharma 1/29). PTI SSC

Kolkata Knight Riders: 186/8 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 61, Rinku Singh 53 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 2/32).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)