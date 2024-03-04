Palm Beaches [US], March 4 (ANI): Shane Lowry, who has finished in the top-5 last two years, shot 66 and leads the field alongside England's David Skinns (66) and American Austin Eckroat (68) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after shooting a 1-under 70 for tied fourth place.

Chinese Taipei's rising star Kevin Yu (70) birdied the final hole in his third round at PGA National Resort (The Champion) to get to 10-under and three back of co-leaders.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Appoint Pat Cummins As Captain for Upcoming Season.

Another Chinese Taipei star CT Pan overcame a double bogey to also card a 70 and lie on 9-under as he continued his fine form following a T3 in Mexico last weekend while Korea's KH Lee returned a 70 for tied 11th on 8-under.

Indian American Akshay Bhatia missed the cut with rounds of 71-74.

Also Read | WPL 2024: 'First Thing Is To Reach There and Read the Conditions', Says Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead of Delhi Leg.

Lowry, who finished top-5 in his last two starts at the event, is seeking his third PGA TOUR victory following wins at the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and 2019 Open Championship. Lowry had six birdies against one bogey.

Victor Perez and Min Woo Lee, DP World Tour stars, who have now moved onto the PGA Tour, were in the bunch in tied fourth alongside Yu, Jacob Bridgeman and Martin Laird.

The 25-year-old Yu knows his putter will need to get hot on Sunday if he is to challenge the leaders for his career breakthrough. Although he hit 15 greens in regulation, he failed to capitalise on several opportunities, taking 33 putts despite starting strongly with a 60-foot birdie conversion on the fifth.

Korea's Tom Kim posted a score of 70, placing him at T26, while Byeong Hun An and SH Kim dropped to T48 and T63, respectively, after rounds of 71 and 75. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)