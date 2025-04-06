New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Col. Rajpal Singh of Swatantra Club has been elected as the president of the Delhi Judo Council and Naveen Chauhan of the Indian Academy of Judo is the secretary general.

The elections of the Delhi Judo Council were conducted in the capital on Saturday.

"We are pleased to announce that Col. Rajpal Singh of Swatantra Club has been elected as the President of the Delhi Judo Council. His extensive administrative experience and unwavering commitment to the development of sports are expected to provide dynamic and visionary leadership for the Council," the sports body said in a statement.

Sonam has been elected as the treasurer. Akram Shah, an Arjuna awardee, will head the athletes commission.

The election was conducted by returning officer Shivnath Kumar and observer Paramjit Singh of the Delhi Olympic Association.

