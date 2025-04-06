Tottenham Hotspur, languishing at 16th in the points table and with no trophies to fight for, have had a tough season so far. They face Southampton at home, a club destined to finish bottom of the points table and get relegated. For Tottenham, manager Ange Postecoglou’s future at the club looks bleak with the pressure growing on the manager following an underachieving campaign. Opponents Southampton on the other hand have been clueless since their return to top tier English football. They have lost four out of their last five games and have already registered 24 defeats so far. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool Gets Title Boost as Arsenal Drops Points at Everton.

Micky van de Ven injured himself against Chelsea and is now likely to miss out on this tie for Tottenham Hotspur. Heung min Son will lead the attack with Mathys Tel and Brennan Johnson as the playmakers, slotting in behind him. Pape Matar Sarr will sit deep in midfield and try ans shield the backline while Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma venture forward to support the attacking play.

Southampton have a few injury absentees for this game with Will Smallbone, Ross Stewart, and Juan Larios missing out. Aaron Ramsdale in goal should expect a busy day at work with Spurs creating plenty of chances. Joe Aribo and Lesley Ugochukwu will make the side tick with their slick passing game.

A struggling Tottenham Hotspur will host Southampton in Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, April 6. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England and it will start at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can thus watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton online viewing options, read below.

Tottenham Hotspur will dominate the game from the onset and should secure an easy win here

