Butare, Nov 22 (AP) Ghana lost to Comoros 1-0 in one of several surprise results in 2026 World Cup qualifying.

France-born Myziane Maolida scored just before halftime in the archipelago nation's capital of Moroni and Comoros held on to record its latest upset of the Black Stars. Comoros now leads African qualifying Group I.

Senegal and Cameroon settled for draws. Sadio Mané and Senegal drew 0-0 at Togo. Cameroon was held 1-1 in Libya.

Rwanda handed South Africa a surprise 2-0 defeat in difficult conditions. The home team adapted better to Huye Stadium's waterlogged pitch.

Innocent Nshuti held off a defender and slotted into the far corner to open the scoring in the 12th minute. Gilbert Mugisha then took advantage of a defensive mixup in the penalty area to double the lead after 28 minutes.

Lesotho was held to a 0-0 draw by Benin in South Africa in the other Group C game, leaving Rwanda atop the group with four points from two matches. South Africa is second on three points with Lesotho, Nigeria and Zimbabwe all on two points and Benin last with one.

Hakim Ziyech scored for Morocco, which also benefited from an own goal, to record a 2-0 win at Tanzania. It was 2022 World Cup semifinalist's first game in the qualifiers after the Atlas Lions' opener was cancelled because of Eritrea's withdrawal from the competition. Niger beat Zambia 2-1 in Morocco.

In other matches, Tunisia won 1-0 in Malawi, Botswana edged Guinea 1-0 at home, Burkina Faso eased past host Ethiopia 3-0 in Morocco, and Uganda defeated Somalia 1-0 also in Morocco.

Mauritius and Angola had a 0-0 draw, as did South Sudan and Mauritania.

Eswatini lost its home match to Cape Verde 2-0 in South Africa, while Namibia beat host Sao Tome and Principe 2-0 in Morocco.

Nine teams from Africa will qualify directly for the 48-team World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. A 10th team could make the field through the playoffs. (AP)

