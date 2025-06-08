Modi Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he is very confident that the newly inaugrated residential wing of the Weightlifting Warriors Academy will produce a lot of Olympivs champions in the near future.

Kiren Rijiju on Saturday inaugurated the residential wing of the Weightlifting Warriors Academy, the centre where Olympic Silver Medalist Mirabai Chanu trains, marking a significant milestone in India's Olympic preparations for 2036.

"I'm confident that we will definitely produce Olympic Champions from Weightlifting Warriors Academy, at Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh," Kiren Rijiju wrote on X.

The state-of-the-art facility, established by Chief National Coach Vijay Sharma in September 2024, will now provide accommodation for up to 60 athletes in 30 fully equipped rooms.

Currently, 40 young athletes aged 8-14 years and 15 elite athletes are also training at the academy. Speaking at the inauguration, Rijiju congratulated the team and expressed his confidence in the academy.

"I would like to congratulate the team at Weightlifting Warriors that the residential centre has opened. I am not just wishing you all good luck, but I have faith that a great champion will emerge from here. I have seen a lot of academies in my life... but the way Vijay has run this academy with dedication, and the way they work hard to make it a success. I have never seen that anywhere else," he said, as quoted from a press release by Weightlifting Warriors.

Olympic Silver Medalist Mirabai Chanu, who trains at the academy, expressed her commitment to mentoring the next generation: "The 2036 Olympics is not just a dream for us; it is a commitment for our country. My young athletes, remember that when you train, you take the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians with you."

Chief National Coach Vijay Sharma shared his vision: "The dream I had of an academy has come true today. With Mirabai's training, these kids can learn something and perform well in the next Olympics."

The academy operates under the Khelo India Scheme with support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority of India, Olympic Gold Quest, and the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF). (ANI)

