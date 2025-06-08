ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Match 77 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27, will see the Scotland national cricket team take on the Nepal national cricket team on June 8. Scotland, who are in fourth place, will look to move to third in the ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 points table, while Nepal will be aiming for their third successive win in a row. Interestingly, Nepal's winning streak started with a win over Scotland in match 74 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 last week. SCO vs NEP ICC CWC League 2 Match Last Ball Video: Watch Dramatic Moment As Wide Ball Helps Nepal Win By 1 Wicket on Final Ball.

Scotland made a resounding comeback after a loss to Nepal, with a win over the Netherlands by 44 runs, who are second in the ICC CWC League 2 points table behind leaders United States of America. On the other hand, Nepal, after knocking over Scotland, claimed a stunning victory over the Netherlands by five wickets in the penultimate over.

When is Scotland vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

Scotland will host Nepal in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match on Sunday, June 8. The SCO vs NEP ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match is set to be played at Forthill Cricket Ground in Dundee, and commence at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Nepal Beats Scotland by One Wicket in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match; Karan KC and Kushal Bhurtel's Brilliant Half-Centuries Help NEP Register Thrilling Victory.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Scotland vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Scotland vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For SCO vs NEP ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Scotland vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the Scotland vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a match pass worth INR 99 to watch the SCO vs NEP ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

