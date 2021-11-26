Montevideo (Uruguay), Nov 26 (AP) South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL announced that they have registered a star in the name of Diego Maradona as a homage in the anniversary of his death.

Thursday marked one year since the soccer legend passed away of a heart attack at the age of 60 after having brain surgery two weeks earlier.

Seven health professionals who tended to the star are facing criminal charges after a medical report said Maradona did not receive adequate treatment.

Former teammates of 1986 World Cup Argentina winning squad attended the homage, including Nery Pumpido, Oscar Ruggeri, Ricardo "Gringo" Giusti, Sergio "Checho" Batista and Jorge Burruchaga.

Pumpido got emotional and barely spoke at the ceremony, but was able to recover and share some words.

The event was held in Montevideo, Uruguay, ahead of Copa Libertadores final between Brazilian sides Flamengo and Palmeiras. AP

