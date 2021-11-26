Fighting half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shubman Gill helped India take the honours on the first day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium. The hosts will now be looking to make a move on day two and add to their overnight tally. India begin day two at 258/4 with Iyer (75 not out off 136 balls) and Jadeja (50 not out off 100 balls) at the crease. India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

The duo has thus far shared unbeaten 113-run stand after Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee reduced India to 145/4 in 49.2 overs. the visitors had clawed back their way in the second session after Gill had helped India take honours in the first session by scoring his third Test half-century (52 off 93 balls).

After winning the toss and electing to bat first on a pitch that had some cracks and variable bounce, India had done all things right in the morning, propped up by a 61-run partnership between Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara (26). Gill, after surviving lbw calls early on, was at ease against Ajaz Patel, taking him for four fours and oozed confidence in smashing the left-arm spinner for a straight six while marching towards his fourth half-century in the format. Everything was going serene for India till New Zealand fought back in the second session, taking three wickets for 72 runs in 27 overs, with Jamieson being the chief destroyer on a day in which spinners went wicketless and bled runs in 52 overs. India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill Fifties Help India End at 258/4 As Kyle Jamieson Takes Three Wickets

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville.