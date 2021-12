Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is in haemodynamically stable condition and is maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air according to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata.

The former Indian skipper remains afebrile days after testing positive for coronavirus. Ganguly had tested positive on Monday and received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy.

"Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on December 27, 2021, late evening with Covid Positive status," Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital stated in its health bulletin on Tuesday.

Ganguly was admitted to a hospital twice earlier this year and he also underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues. (ANI)

