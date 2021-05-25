Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) as a preparatory step has procured pitch soil ahead of the monsoons so that it can start preparing the pitches early.

It is, however, subject to the COVID-19 pandemic situation being in control at that point of time.

"We have procured soil required to make pitches at the grounds for the 2021-2022 season. Close to 60 trucks of pitch soil have been stored at Eden Gardens," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya in an official statement.

"CAB would make best efforts to start the next season early provided the situation permits then as safety of all concerned remains the priority and no compromise in this regard would be made by the Association," he added.

"Like last season, CAB has already availed best quality soil which would help us in preparing proper pitches. We understand the importance of providing good wickets at the grassroots and with the help of the CAB curators, we would surely be able to create suitable surfaces for the budding cricketers", said Snehasish Ganguly, CAB Secretary.

Earlier this year, Bengal's dismal performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy saw the side winning two out of five games despite starting the tournament with a victory. (ANI)

