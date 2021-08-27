Basseterre [Saint Kitts], August 27 (ANI): St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got their 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign off to a winning start with a comprehensive 21-run win over Barbados Royals.

Barbados Royals won the toss and put the Patriots in to bat but despite a flurry of early wickets, a fantastic 115-run partnership between DJ Bravo and Sherfane Rutherford ensured the Patriots scored 175/5 in 20 overs.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Slams Cristiano Ronaldo for Possible Move at Manchester City, Questions CR7's Loyalty!.

In reply, the Patriots were never under threat as they produced an excellent bowling display to keep the shackles on the Royals throughout.

The Royals took full advantage of their decision to field first by removing both openers, Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas, in the first three overs before Oshane Thomas bowled Chris Gayle to leave the Patriots reeling at 38/3 at the end of the powerplay.

Also Read | US Open 2021: Tough Road Ahead for Novak Djokovic in Quest for Title at the Last Grand Slam of the Year.

Bowling with real zip, Oshane Thomas was to strike once more removing Asif Ali in the eighth over as his hostile spell resulted in exemplary figures of 3/22 from his four overs.

Patriots captain Bravo entered at the fall of the fourth wicket and along with Rutherford, they consolidated the innings before exploding into life in the final seven overs.

Their 115-run partnership in 70 balls ensured the Patriots laid a platform for Fabian Allen to add late fireworks at the death to power the Patriots to a very imposing 175/5.

Much like the Royals, the Patriots made early inroads with their bowling dismissing both openers inside the first three overs.

Although they needed a calamitous run-out to get them on their way when Johnson Charles found himself at the same end as Glenn Phillips.

Through the middle phase overs, the Patriots put a stranglehold on the game forcing the run rate up and putting pressure on the Royals batsmen to play high-risk shots.

Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers fell without troubling the scoreboard and although Shai Hope anchored the innings with a well-constructed 44, his dismissal with six overs to go left too much to do for the remaining batsmen.

Azam Khan showed a few signs of his potential with some late blows, but the Patriots closed out the Royals innings with minimum fuss.

Brief Scores: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 175/5 (Rutherford 53, Bravo 47*; Drakes 2/13) vs Barbados Royals 154/7 (Hope 44, Khan 28; Thomas 3/21) (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)