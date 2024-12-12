Brisbane [Australia], December 12 (ANI): Excited cricket fans expressed their optimism about strong performances from their respective teams as Australia and India gear up for the third Test at Brisbane Cricket Ground, starting from December 14.

The third Test of the series is set to begin on December 14 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

Also Read | WPL 2025 Auction: Top Cricketers Each Franchise Will Target During Women's Premier League Players’ Bidding Event.

Following a resounding 295-run defeat to the visitors at Perth's Optus Stadium--where standout performances from Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were on display--the hosts bounced back strongly. Exceptional bowling efforts from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, combined with a counter-attacking century from Travis Head, secured Australia a dominant 10-wicket win as they chased a modest target of 19 runs.

The match will see India at an advantage since the last time India visited Brisbane, an inexperienced Indian line-up led by Ajinkya Rahane handed the Aussies their first defeat at the venue in over 32 years back in 2021, to win the series 2-1. This year as well, thanks to a phenomenal seven-wicket haul from Shamar Joseph, West Indies secured a win in the pink-ball Test at the venue earlier this year.

Also Read | On Gukesh Dommaraju Win, Chess Player and Comedian Samay Raina Shares Pic When He Was Winning Against 'Youngest World Chess Champion'.

George, who witnessed the practice, told ANI that players practiced a lot. "I am eagerly waiting to watch my first international Test. I am really excited. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are players I want to see."

Roshan, a cricket enthusiast, said that Australian batters looked in a "good nick" and he is worried for Indian bowlers.

"The Australian practice session is going excellent. I watched Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland bowl and watched Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja bat. They all look in good nick. I worry for Indian bowlers. They are preparing a really green pitch. If they (India) win and bat first, another 36 all out is coming I fear. My son is a big Marnus fan. For India, Virat has not been producing the goods recently. Hopefully he does. Yashasvi Jaiswal should give himself time, settle down and then play his shots. He has got the guns. Hopefully we will come good," said Roshan.

A young cricketer, who also attended the net session, said that he saw the footwork of Australian batters and took tips from them.

"I think Australia will win. Lyon is my favourite Australia player and Rishabh Pant is my favourite India player," he said.

Ben, a local cricket enthusiast, said that he likes Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, Indian stars Virat and Shubman Gill.

"I have just arrived. I missed the Australian bowlers' practice, but see them on Saturday. Marnus was looking good. I am confident Australia will win," he said.

A fan named Ishan said that while Australia has many great bowlers, India just has Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

"Just hoping for the best from India. It is going to be tough, but expecting a good game," he added.

A fan named Sukanya said, "Hope for the best. Booked for Sunday. Just want India to win. Virat, Rohit Sharma are my favourites. I am excited to watch the game live and hopefully India wins." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)