Tashkent [Uzbekistan], February 28 (ANI): The Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan (CFU) has announced the appointment of Asadullah Khan, former CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), as its new Cricket Director.

Asadullah Khan is also the former chief selector of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and former head coach of the Qatar cricket team.

The Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan (CFU) welcomed Asadullah Khan to the management board as Cricket Director. The CFU Board Members unanimously supported Asadullah Khan's name for this position because of his rich and diverse experience in the field of cricket.

"We believe that Mr. Asadullah Khan will elevate cricket awareness in the country into new level, and, we at CFU will help each other to achieve new heights on our road to become the first T20, ODI and Test Cricket playing nation in CIS," CFU's President Aziz G. Mihliev said during the Annual Board Meeting held Wednesday in Tashkent.

Speaking on his appointment as Cricket Director of the Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan, Asadullah Khan added, "I will try my level to take Uzbekistan cricket to the next level. We are working very hard, Aziz Mihliev, the chairman of the Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan is also working very hard, our goal is to take the sport to highest level."

The newly appointed cricket director of the Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan also expressed gratitude towards the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and International Cricket Council (ICC) for the promotion of cricket in Central Asia.

"We will work on the planning of the series with other countries. We have very good players in Uzbekistan. Hopefully, we will be able to take our game to next level. All the credit goes to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and International Cricket Council (ICC), cricket is spreading in the Central Asia. ACC and ICC are working continuously to spread the cricket all of the world," Khan said.

The Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan was founded in December 2019. It started to deploy cricket in Uzbekistan in 2020 year on when the board of directors was formed within the federation.

The federation aims to develop this type of sport in Uzbekistan, to promote it among young people and to train the best cricket athletes. (ANI)

