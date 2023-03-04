New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) India outclassed Nepal by 153 runs to win the three-match T20 series for differently abled cricketers in Bhiwani on Saturday.

It was India's second successive win against the visiting side in the series for the Late Sh. Karan Singh Dalal Memorial Cup.

Also Read | Why is WPL 2023 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?.

The third match will be played on Sunday.

Batting first, India scored 192 for seven with opener Yogendra Bhadoria top-scoring with a 49-ball 71.

Also Read | MI-W 44/1 in 6 Overs | Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates, WPL 2023: Tanuja Kanwar Accounts for Yastika Bhatia.

Skipper Vikrant Keni, who played an unbeaten knock of 53 runs off 40 balls, and Wasim Iqbal with 26 runs in 14 balls, were the other main contributors for India.

In reply, Nepal collapsed for just 39 runs.

Surendra Kumar Khorwal and Akhil Reddy scalped three wickets each, while Vikrant Keni and Ravindra Sante took one apiece.

In the first match, India defeated Nepal by 152 runs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)