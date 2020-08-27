New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Indian cricket fraternity on Thursday congratulated Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma as the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

The duo is all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. Kohli announced the pregnancy on Twitter and posted a picture with his wife Anushka.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," he tweeted indicating that Anushka is about four months pregnant.

Congratulating the couple, Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "Congratulations and my best wishes to you @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma."

"Congratulations to you both @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli," Harbhajan Singh wrote.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also congratulated the couple.

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma tweeted, "Many Congratulations to you both! @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma."

Virat Kohli's franchise in the Indian Premier League(IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore also wished their captain and his wife. "Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan! We couldn't be more excited!" they wrote.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is also the part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise, wrote, "Congratulations bhaiya and bhabhi."

Kohli and Anushka had tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 in Italy's Tuscany. (ANI)

