Jofra Archer is a man of many talents! He bowls quick and predicts long and wise. Archer’s old tweets have once again gone viral. This time it’s a particular ‘January 5th’ tweet. Of course, you must be wondering why? Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have just announced that they are expecting their first child. The cricketer-actor couple broke the news on social media sending the internet into a frenzy. Soon, one of Archer’s old tweet also went viral. The World Cup-winning pacer has quite the knack of predicting the right things at the right time and it seems Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy is another of those things Archer predicted correctly. Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma Is Pregnant! Take a Look at Some Lovely Pictures of the Romantic Couple!

Kohli and Anushka took to social media to share the good news to their fans with identical posts on their social media pages. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” Kohli and Anushka captioned a picture in which Anushka’s baby bump can be seen. In the picture, Anushka can be seen wearing a black dress while Kohli stands behind her sporting a light grey t-shirt. Their posts immediately went viral with fans congratulating the couple for the baby. India Tennis ace Sania Mirza also congratulated the couple. Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy, Sania Mirza's Reaction Is All of Us.

Virat Kohli Announce Wife Anushka Sharma is Pregnant

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Amidst all these, an old tweet from Archer has gone viral. The post is from January 1, 2015. In the tweet, Archer writes “January 5th..”! Now while you may not find any resemblance between Archer’s five-year-old post and Anushka’s pregnancy news, fans found an uncanny resemblance. Like most of Archer’s tweets, this too was possibly a prediction.

Jofra Archer's Old Tweet Surfaces

January 5th.. — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 1, 2015

Anushka and Kohli announced they expect the delivery to be on ‘January’ next year. Archer’s tweet from five years ago also mentions the same thing. Archer wrote “January 5th.” While there is still no confirmation if the delivery date will be exactly on January 5, 2021, fans were excited that another of Archer’s tweet from the past matched a present event. Many took to social media to react to the correct prediction.

He Could Have Been a Good Astrologer

Astrologer kyun nhi ban jaate — Harry🇯🇵 (@adityacasm) August 27, 2020

Simpsons, Nostradamus Who? We Have Archer

Ignore Simpsons. Hez is Jyotish Acharya. Nostradamus Who .. — Parasuram KV (@vinodkv84) August 27, 2020

Jofra Knows Everything...

Jofra sab janta he 😄🤣 — XÆL5NDRA SINGH RANAWAT (@ShailSaa) August 27, 2020

Perfect Prediction

Archer and Kohli, meanwhile, will face each other in the Indian Premier League season 13. The IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19 in the UAE and both will come face to face when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2020.

