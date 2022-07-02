Birmingham [UK], July 2 (ANI): The cricket world was in awe of India's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant following his outstanding innings on day one of the fifth Test against England.

Pant produced a phenomenal inning of 146 runs off just 111 deliveries saving India from a shaky position on the first day of the fifth Test in Edgbaston.

His partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (83*) started with India struggling at 98/5, eventually helping the team to push past the 300-run mark with a splendid 222-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Pant's gutsy innings saw many current and ex-cricketers lavish praise on the 24-year-old for delivering one of the most delightful and crucial innings of his young career.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote, "Simply awesome @RishabhPant17! Well done. Crucial innings by @imjadeja. Rotated the strike well and played some amazing shots."

Ian Raphael Bishop also took his Twitter to praise the Indian batters, tweeting, "Phenomenal from Rishabh Pant. Simply outstanding. Fabulous partnership with Jadeja to given they were 98-5".

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad tweeted: "Box office stuff from Rishabh Pant. One of the best counter-attacking innings that one will ever see. One special player. #INDvsENG"

"Top knock 100 @RishabhPant17 when team needed the most .. keep it up #INDvsENG," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah tweeted: "A superb innings by @RishabhPant17 at a crucial time! Scoring 100 in just 89 balls is truly commendable. Great teamwork from @imjadeja as well by scoring a fifty and building the partnership. #ENGvIND."

Irfan Pathan also praised Rishabh Pant: "Rishabh Pant and his Punch in test cricket continues. Call him a super star for a reason!"

Amit Mishra also took his Twitter to praise the wicket-keeper batter: When in trouble, call the Spiderman! What a fierce knock by rockstar Rishabh Pant against a quality English bowling unit under such circumstances. The best way to fight a fire is to fight it with the fire #EngVsInd." (ANI)

