New Delhi [India], August 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 125th edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, lauded Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for achieving two significant milestones despite the devastation caused by recent floods and heavy rains. Speaking about the developments, PM Modi said, "Amidst this devastation caused by floods and rains, J&K has also achieved two very special achievements. Not many people noticed these. But you will be happy to know about those achievements."Prime Minister Narendra Modi Makes Cricket References in Speech in Namibia Parliament, Wishes Success in Co-Hosting ICC ODI World Cup 2027.

He highlighted that Pulwama recently witnessed a historic moment as a record number of spectators gathered at a stadium to watch the region's first-ever day-night cricket match.

"A record number of people gathered in a stadium in Pulwama. Pulwama's first day-night cricket match was played here. Earlier this was impossible but now my country is changing," the Prime Minister said.

For the first time in history, the district recently hosted the Royal Premier League, a cricket tournament being played under floodlights at night, marking a new chapter of hope, peace, and progress for the region. Hundreds of spectators gathered to witness the action, turning the venue into a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship and unity. For a district that was once in the headlines for tragic incidents, including the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, 2019.

PM Modi, in his monthly radio address, also spoke about another landmark event, the country's first Khelo India Water Sports Festival, held at the picturesque Dal Lake in Srinagar.

"The second event that caught attention was the country's first 'Khelo India Water Sports Festival' and that too held at Dal Lake in Srinagar," he noted. KIWSF 2025: PT Paulose Hails Impact of Khelo India Water Sports Festival, Asks for More Training Centres for Rowers Across India.

"Truly, what a special place to host a festival like this. Its objective is to make water sports more popular in J&K. More than 800 athletes from all over India participated in it. Women athletes were not far behind, their participation was nearly equal to men," he said.

Congratulating the medal winners, the Prime Minister added, "I would like to congratulate all the participants. Special congratulations to Madhya Pradesh, that won the maximum number of medals, followed by Haryana and Odisha." These initiatives, PM Modi noted, reflect the growing sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir and the opportunities being created for young athletes in the region. (ANI)

