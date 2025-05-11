Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], May 11 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe met with territorial talent identifiers during the recently concluded West Indies Breakout League in Trinidad.

The workshop, which spanned three days from May 8 to May 10, brought together CWI's network of Territorial Talent Identifiers with key High Performance and coaching personnel to improve alignment, evaluation methods, and integration with the senior men's team environment.

The six (6) talent identifiers went through several comprehensive sessions with the head coach of the Senior Men's Team, Daren Sammy, alongside high-performance manager Dwain Gill, senior talent manager Jamal Smith, and CWI's Performance Analyst Avenesh Seetaram.

Head Coach Daren Sammy praised Cricket West Indies for the initiative, which is in line with the strategic plan of aligning the principles of the international team to the regional level.

"It's a great initiative brought on by CWI with all the talent IDs that we have around the region, with the intention to provide context and guidance to this instrumental group, by giving them an in-depth look into what we do at the highest level in all three formats of the game", Sammy said. "The processes we go through, the data that is collected, and how those translate to filling the respective personnel roles in the various teams. The workshop gave us the opportunity to show our Talent IDs a template that they could mirror in their home territories, regarding planning and tactical aspects at the international level."

Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, outlined the key objective of the workshop.

"The workshop's main objective is to ensure that the Territorial Talent identifiers know the processes that drive selection and, by extension, talent identification and development. We also took the opportunity to align the depth charting process and gather their input on creating a standardised player assessment model to be implemented system-wide. The input and feedback from the group were extremely valuable and provided a foundation for continuous collaboration."

Sammy added that with the drive and desire to regain dominance and reign on the international scene, the regional talent identifiers will play a crucial role.

"With the expertise of Jamal Smith and Avenesh Seetaram, we showed the talent IDs what is required to be on par with the rest of the world, as well as explaining the brand of cricket we want to play and how we will use the regional level as the starting point to plot our way to the summit of international cricket yet again. "Sammy shared. "Over these last few days, the workshop presented the opportunity for the team to give guidance to the talent IDs which was met with great enthusiasm and passion."Territorial Talent Identifiers at the Workshop:

Henderson Broomes (Barbados)

Ramnaresh Sarwan (Guyana)

Delroy Morgan (Jamaica)

Samuel Spencer (Leeward Islands)

Gibran Mohammed (Trinidad & Tobago)

Craig Emmanuel (Windward Islands). (ANI)

