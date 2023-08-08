Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (AIN): Talented Maharashtra cricketer Ankit Bawne has been working hard to reach new heights and has got new support to bolster his dreams of representing India at the international level.

According to the press release, Bawne, who got signed by the Punit Balan Group (PBG), has been the pillar of Maharashtra’s middle order for over a decade in the domestic circuit and continues to stand as a shining star in domestic cricket.

Recognising Bawne’s potential and passion for the sport, PBG has taken the decision to extend its support and fuel his dream of playing for India.

In the recent Maharashtra Premier League, Bawne became the first player to hit a ton in the league while representing PBG’s Kolhapur Tuskers. He also emerged as the highest run scorer in the season with 362 runs from seven games.

“Ankit Bawne is a talented player. He has shown his performance in the Maharashtra Premier League. It is definitely a pleasure to have him join us through the ‘Punit Balan Group’. We are sure he will shine for India with similar strong performances at the international level,” commented Punit Balan, the Chairman & Managing Director of Punit Balan Group.

Punit Balan Group, which aims to nurture the country’s promising sports talents, has been supporting the likes of tennis stars Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale, international cyclist Bilal Ahmad Dar, cricketer Umar Shah and Afreen Hayder (Taekwondo) among many others to excel in their game.

The middle-order batsman made the headlines in 2016 when he put on a massive 594-run partnership in the Ranji Trophy along with Swapnil Gugale to break a 70-year-old record. He has scored 7341 runs in his first-class career so far at an impressive average of 51.69 which also includes 21 centuries. He also appeared for West Zone in the recently concluded Deodhar Trophy.

“Punit Balan Group has so far supported many sportspersons and helped them to elevate their careers. There are many instances where the careers of talented players have ended due to a lack of adequate resources. Thus the contribution of the Punit Balan Group is unique. I am very happy to be associated with such a group. This will definitely help my career,” Bawne said.

The 30-year-old middle-order batsman, who made his first-class debut at the age of 15, has been one of the consistent performers on the domestic circuit. He has also featured for India A and India U-23. (ANI)

