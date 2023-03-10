Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 10 (ANI): Angered Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch after Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ittihad by a single goal on Thursday. Al-Nassr were sitting comfortably in the first position moments before their defeat against the local rivals. After the game, Al-Ittihad moved past the former league leaders and leapfrogged to the first position.

Al-Nassr dominated the first phase of the game but had nothing to show for it. The hosts started to get a few breaks which allowed them to ease into the game. The second phase was dominated mostly by the Al-Ittihad. Their consistent shots on the goal started to unease the visitors. In the last 10 minutes of the game, a single cross opened up the gates to victory.

The 28-year-old centre-back Ahmed Sharahili executed a diagonal cross to find Romarinho. His single touch in the space caught the entire defence of Al-Nassr off guard. Romarinho kept his cool to secure his 7th goal in 18 appearances.

This secured a single-goal victory for the hosts, leaving a fuming Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch. After the game, Ronaldo kicked away the water bottles in frustration lying on the touchline as he left the field with his teammates. After conceding their second defeat in the league. Cristiano Ronaldo had minimal influence in the entire game. The 38-year-old Portuguese goal-scoring machine only had a single shot on target in the entire 90 minutes.

Ronaldo took his frustrations on Instagram as he wrote in the caption "Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead. Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!"

Al-Itihad has been the worst nightmare for the Portuguese superstar since he joined the Saudi club. He has faced Al-Ittihad twice this season. In the first encounter, he was part of a 3-1 defeat in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals which took place on January 26.

Ronaldo has enjoyed his life in Saudi till now. He won the Saudi Pro League's Player of the Month for February. But he has failed to find the back of the net in his last two games. Ronaldo will be keen to find his scoring streak back again. Al-Nassr will face Abha on 14th March. (ANI)

