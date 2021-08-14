Paris [France], August 14 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria has claimed that the Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo would be 'dying' to be with Ligue 1 giants.

The Argentina international also expressed his happiness as compatriot Lionel Messi signed with PSG. Lionel Messi has arrived at the French capital after the club had already roped in Achraf Hakimi from Inter, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer. With the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Marco Verratti still in the team, PSG is being considered as the team to beat this season in Europe.

Di Maria, as per Goal.com told TyC Sports: "Cristiano Ronaldo would be dying to be here. The quality and quantity of players at PSG is something unique. It doesn't happen often in clubs and the greats always want to be with the best. Cristiano would certainly like to be here, but they signed Messi and luckily, it's better this way."

Talking about Messi, Maria said: "Messi is of another category. You throw a stone at him and he stops it, he does it as if it was nothing. He thinks before the others. I have never seen anything like it. I have played with Cristiano, Neymar, [Kylian] Mbappe, [Wayne] Rooney, [Robin] van Persie, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, [Karim] Benzema, [Gareth] Bale and honestly, I have never seen anything like it."

After a disappointing domestic last season in Serie A and continuous misery in the UEFA Champions League, speculation from time to time has risen that Ronaldo is looking for a change as he moved into his final year of the contract in Turin.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's eternal rival, Messi has taken on a new challenge with Ligue 1 giants, with a two-year contract -- that includes a 12-month extension option beyond that point -- at Parc des Princes. (ANI)

