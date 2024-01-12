Gqeberha [South Africa], January 12 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday relieved David Teeger from the captaincy of their Under-19 side ahead of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 following security advice regarding the position of the player on the Gaza-Israel conflict, according to International Cricket Council (ICC).

Teeger, who has impressed at junior level, scoring 159 runs for South Africa Emerging in the CSA Provincial Challenge Division Two recently, will remain part of the squad and contest in the tournament.

The 15th edition tournament will begin on January 19, with South Africa taking on West Indies in their opening encounter in Potchefstroom.

According to CSA, the choice to depose Teeger as captain was made "in the best interests of all the players, the SA U-19 team, and David himself." He will stay on the team as a player, and "in due course" the new captain will be announced.

"As is the case with all such events, CSA has been receiving regular security and risk updates regarding the World Cup. We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament," CSA said in a statement.

"We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors. CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators," it further read.

"In all the circumstances, CSA has decided that David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament. This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team and David himself," it read. (ANI)

