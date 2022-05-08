Navi Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, CSK posted 208 for 6 with Devon Conway top-scoring with a 49-ball 87 while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube contributed 41 and 32 respectively.

For DC, Anrich Nortje was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/42 while Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets.

In reply, DC were all out for 117 in 17.4 overs with Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with 25 off 20 balls.

For CSK, Moeen Ali took three wickets while Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Dwayne Bravo got two each.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: (Devon Conway 87, Ruturaj Gaikwad 41, Shivam Dube 32, MS Dhoni 21 not out; Anrich Nortje 3/42, Khaleel Ahmed 2/28).

Delhi Capitals: 117 all out in 17.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 25; Moeen Ali 3/13).

