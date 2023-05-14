Chennai, May 14 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings scored 144 for six against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Shivam Duve top-scored for CSK with an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls at the Chepauk, while there were two wickets apiece for KKR spinners Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36).

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 144 for 6 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 48 not out; Sunil Narine 2/15, Varun Chakravarthy 2/36). PTI AH

